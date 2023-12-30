Saturday, December 30, 2023
Provision of quality education in tribal areas stressed

December 30, 2023
PESHAWAR  -   Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has underscored the importance of improving both private and government educational institutions to provide quality education to the youth in tribal areas that have recently been integrated.

In a meeting held at his office in the Civil Secretariat, Dr. Abdullah engaged with Waqas Jafari, the CEO of “Dar Arqam Schools System Pakistan,” and Chairman of Al-Ghazali Education Foundation. The discussion delved into strategies for the enhancement of educational systems, with a particular focus on the merged tribal areas.

