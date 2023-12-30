PSX stays bullish, gains 398 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday continued with a bullish trend, gaining 398.81 points, a positive change of 0.64 percent, closing at 62,451.04 points against 62,052.24 points the previous trading day. A total of 590,592,624 shares valuing Rs.16.844 billion were traded during the day as compared to 676,243,466 shares valuing Rs. 20.278 billion the last day. Some 359 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 207 of them recorded gains and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 141,792,931 shares at Rs.5.26 per share, Fauji Foods with 28,270,145 shares at Rs.11.14 per share and Worldcall Telecom with 27,871,949 shares at Rs.1.41 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.203.00 per share price, closing at Rs. 8,203.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs.198.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.9,998.00. Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.99.00 per share closing at Rs. 21,900.00, followed by Sapphire Fiber with Rs.42.58 decline to close at Rs.1,657.05.