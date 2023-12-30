Punjab CM reviews upgradation work of 3 hospitals in Lahore

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the upgradation work of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Children’s Hospital and General Hospital, Lahore during his 3-hour visit to these hospitals late Thursday night. The CM instructed the authorities concerned to install new tiles on the floor of the main corridor of the Children’s Hospital. On the occasion, he also asked Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab to present him design of new counters within 24 hours. Naqvi took notice of slow progress in upgradation of General Hospital. The work of installing new tiles and making new counters should be completed in 10 days, Mohsin Naqvi stressed.

During the visit, Naqvi came to the bed of the 12-year child, Muhammad Ahmad, under treatment at Children’s Hospital, shook hands with the child, loved him and inquired about his condition. “He is a big fan of you (CM),” the mother of the child said in her conversation with the CM. Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the child’s treatment and directed doctors to provide him the best treatment facilities. On the occasion, the CM also inquired about the health of other under treatment children.