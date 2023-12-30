Saturday, December 30, 2023
Punjab extends winter vacation till Jan 9 due to cold weather

Punjab extends winter vacation till Jan 9 due to cold weather
Web Desk
6:52 PM | December 30, 2023
National

The School Education Department has extended the winter holidays due to the severity of the weather in Punjab.

After the notification, the school vacations have been extended to January 9 as cold weather coupled with fog has resulted in the inclemency of the weather.

It is pertinent to mention that the winter vacation commenced in Punjab’s schools on Dec 18 and would continue till the start of next year.

Earlier, it was reported that the provincial government might change the schedule of schools reopening due to the frosty weather.

