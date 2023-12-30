Punjab’s tourism sector shows recognised growth, strategic initiatives

LAHORE - Punjab’s concerted efforts in infrastructure development, policy formulation, cultural preservation, and promotional activities collectively contribute to Pakistan’s tourism industry, positioning the province as a prominent destination on tourism map. The Government of Punjab Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Department alongwith its attached departments has taken groundbreaking steps by launching an online portal tailored for Sikh pilgrims, streamlining booking and digital payments for global tourists. This marks a significant milestone in easing access for tourists visiting the country. The government’s dedication is evident in planning guided tours for international Sikhs across Punjab’s historical landmarks. The proposal to establish a Sikh resort in Kartarpur and the creation of an online booking portal for Sikh visitors from other countries demonstrate Pakistan’s inclusivity and commitment to facilitating diverse tourists. TDCP’s proactive measures extend to enabling online bookings for Patriata and Sightseeing buses, leveraging technology to enhance the tourist experience. Under the World Bank-funded project, Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth (PTEGP), ten golf carts are operational at various sites, amplifying convenience for tourists exploring these attractions. Furthermore, the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has bolstered visitor convenience by providing seven Hi- Ace vans and five coasters, facilitating seamless travel experiences. This initiative has resulted in and increased tours, propelling tourists to explore various attractions across Punjab. The Tourism Department’s efforts in Lahore city are commendable, focusing on revitalising key areas like Anarkali Food Street and Nabha Road, showcasing a commitment to restoring vibrancy and cultural richness.