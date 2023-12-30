Quaid Azam’s legacy is to serve nation with honesty: Ahmed Shah

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minorities Affairs and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmed Shah has said the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was to serve the nation with honesty and sincerity as he had emerged as the great leader of Muslims in the entire subcontinent with honesty, determination, dedication, passion and commitment. He said this while addressing a seminar titled “Jinnah: A Timeless Legacy,” organised by Sindh Madressatul Islam University in connection with the 147th birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan at SMIU’s auditorium on Friday.

The minister said our younger generation must follow the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam, in which he has addressed poverty, hunger, education, health and social issues. He maintained that whatsoever our youth play their role in society, that must be co-related to the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah because he guided us in every sphere of life. “Every citizen of the country is equal, hence they must keep open window of their mind to get fresh breeze and light, and that comes from the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” the minister said.

He also thanked the Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai for organising a seminar on the Father of the Nation and inviting him to address it. Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a great visionary and independent in making decisions about his life, education and other matters. He said Quaid-e-Azam had left SMI at different times due to his own will and also joining the Lincoln’s Inn was his own choice. Dr. Sahrai said his decisions show that he was seeing things with his own eyes and mind. Likewise, he led the Muslims of undivided India by observing the conditions of Muslims, who were deprived of all rights in British India.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai further said the Quaid has left his footprints in every sphere of life, therefore our young generation must act upon his ideology that how we have to live and survive in this 21st Century. The Vice-Chancellor thanked Syed Muhammad Ahmed Shah and Syed Jaffar Ahmed for their participation in the seminar and praised Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director of Student Affairs and his team for organising a successful seminar.

Distinguished scholar Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmed in his speech traced the political history of the subcontinent from the British era to the creation of Pakistan. He also talked about the life, political struggle and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Going into the depth of the then social fabric of the subcontinent Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmed said that there were two elite classes in the subcontinent at that time, among them one was of Nawabs, Nizams and feudal lords and other one was the religious elite class, but Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was belonging to a middle class with enlightened thoughts.

He further said there was only 24 percentage of Muslim population in undivided India, but Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah tried to get provincial status for Muslim majority provinces like Sindh, NWFP (present KP) and Balochistan aimed to bring the Muslim strength equal to the non-Muslim population.