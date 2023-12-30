Report reveals increase in tourists visiting KP in 2023

ABBOTTABAD - The Department of Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has unveiled its annual report on tourist arrivals for 2023, showcasing remarkable figures and underscoring the province’s increasing appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

The comprehensive data, overseen by the World Bank’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) Centres Project 1422, reveals that from January 1st to December 26th, 2023, an impressive 16,988,946 tourists explored various districts of the province. Notably, the number of foreign tourists reached 4,554, emphasizing the province’s growing global recognition as a travel destination.

Galyat emerged as the top attraction in 2023, with over 6.34 million tourists visiting for sightseeing and recreational activities. Naran Kaghan Valley and Malam Jabba also drew substantial crowds, hosting 5.08 million and 3.54 million tourists, respectively.

Moreover, Upper and Lower Dir experienced a combined influx of 1,380,740 tourists seeking to explore the scenic beauty of the region. Lower Chitral recorded a significant number of 591,330 tourists, while Upper Chitral welcomed 38,771 visitors during the year.

In terms of foreign tourist arrivals, Lower Chitral led the way by hosting 1,624 international tourists. Upper Chitral received 791 foreign visitors, while Dir (Upper and Lower) recorded 417. Swat Valley saw 237, Malam Jabba attracted 588, and Naran Kaghan Valley witnessed 897 foreign tourists.

These impressive figures underscore the rich tapestry of attractions that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers. Both domestic and international travellers continue to display heightened interest in exploring the province’s breathtaking landscapes and cultural heritage. The positive trend in tourism sets the stage for the region’s futuristic economic development and global standing as a premier travel destination.