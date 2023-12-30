Right Choices

In the statement of the Foreign Office, the expression of readiness towards peace with India and constructive dialogue to discuss issues is a positive sign. Sideways, Pakistan has also reiterated its stance on Jammu & Kashmir, which means that any prospects for peace must respect the country’s principled stance. Both sides have a lot to gain from peace but building peace over the unjust oppression of Kashmiri Muslims does not align with Pakistan’s core foreign policy values. The emphasis that India must show a willingness to enter into dialogue on the basis of mutual respect and equality is a call that Pakistan is clear about how to proceed.

For many years now, dialogue between India and Pakistan remains suspended. But it is important to break this absence into regular and meaningful exchanges. Peace is a desirability for this region and a prerequisite for mutually beneficial political, diplomatic, and economic relations. More so, Pakistan’s aspirations to join BRICS tell that it wants to be a part of inclusive multilateralism, especially the one that seeks to include developing countries and break them free from Western dependency. As a neighbouring country, India should not be a hurdle in this endeavour. This again emphasises why peace between the two neighbours is paramount.

However, India’s crackdown on political dissent in J&K is not tolerated by Pakistan. And Foreign Office expressed this clearly in the condemnation statement over a fresh ban that India imposed on Muslim League Jammu Kashmir, Masarrat Alam faction. India has been. The political entity has been declared unlawful for five years. And this is not the first time it has happened. There is a history of detaining independent political voices in J&K. Pakistan has consistently denounced all such action by its neighbour.

Though there is pragmatism involved in creating a conducive environment of cooperation in the region, it is noteworthy that Pakistan prefers to take its principled stance alongside. As for responding to foreign missions’ comments on Baloch protests in the country, the Foreign Office reinforces Pakistan’s position on handling internal matters independently.