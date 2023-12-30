Rs43.9 million fine imposed on food outlets

SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposed a fine of Rs 43.9 million on various food outlets over violations during the current year in the division. According to a spokesman for the PFA, the authority launched a crackdown against elements involved in adulteration of food items. The food safety teams checked 31,769 food points and fined 3,430 units in Sargodha division.

He said that the production units of 60 food outlets was shut down for poor hygiene arrangements.

Cases were registered against 85 people for adulteration while sewerage water grown vegetables on 104 Kanal were also destroyed, the spokesperson said. He said that 716 samples were sent to a lab for checking quality of food.

In 2023, more than 80,000 substandard and unhealthy food items were destroyed while 21,141 food points owners were issued warning notices over violations, he added.

13 SHOPS SEALED OVER ENCROACHMENT

An anti-encroachment team of the Municipal Corporation sealed 13 shops during an ongoing operation in the city on Friday. According to a spokesperson, the team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets, including Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar, Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar and Liaquat market and sealed 13 shops over encroachment.

12 ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Police after launching a massive crackdown against criminals arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons on Friday. Police said policemen raided different localities and arrested Aslam, Tahir, Shakoor, Rasheed, Majeed, Suleman, Tahir, Taimoor, Waleed and Kamran. Police also recovered 234 liters of liquor, 1.2-kg hashish, 0.2-kg opium, seven guns and 14 pistols besides valuables.

MAN KILLED IN A BRAWL

A man was killed by his rivals on some domestic disputes here at Hussain Shah Bangla area under the jurisdiction of Shah Purr Saddar police station, here on Friday. According to a spokesperson, Muhammad Naeem (45) had a domestic dispute with his rivals including Rehman (51) Ghulam Rasool (46). On the day of incident they killed him after opening fire at him. Further investigation was under way.