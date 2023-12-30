Russian court jails Navalny ally Fadeyeva for nine years

MOSCOW-A Russian court on Friday sentenced Ksenia Fadeyeva, who led jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s now-banned organisation in the Siberian city of Tomsk, to almost a decade in prison, her supporters said.

This is the latest in a string of heavy sentences against Russia’s opposition, with the Kremlin doubling down on the repression of civil society since launching a military operation in Ukraine in 2022.

“The ‘judge’ Khudyakov has ordered a nine-year sentence against Ksenia Fadeyeva” for extremism, her supporters’ Telegram channel said, adding the defence would appeal.

Lawyers and supporters denounced the trial as a sham. “What happened in this trial has nothing to do with justice,” lawyer Semyon Vodnev said in a video posted by SOTA media, adding the defence had been “bullied”. Vodnev called the verdict “illegal, baseless and unfair” but said he needed to refrain from speaking his mind, otherwise “I will probably find myself on the same bench as Ksenia.”

Fadeyeva, 31, headed Navalny’s political office in Tomsk, where the opposition leader was poisoned in August 2020 on a visit ahead of elections. Fadeyeva was elected to the Tomsk city legislature in 2020, a move hailed as a victory for the Russian opposition against President Vladimir Putin’s rule.