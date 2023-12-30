Sana Bahadur bags Women’s Open Squash title 

KARACHI - Sana Bahadur won the second PSA McDonald’s Junior Open and Satellite Women’s Squash Championship, by beating Anam Mustafa in the final while boys U-15 title went to Haris Zahid. Sana Bahadur defeated Anum Mustafa to clinch the title 3-1, 11-2, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3. In the boys U-15 final, Haris Zahid defeated Ryan Bahadur 3-1, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-9. In the boys U-13 final, Army’s Faizan Ali beat Punjab’s M Bin Atif 11-5, 11-5. In the boys U-9 final, M Asim beat M Bin Naseem 11-1, 11-5, 11-8. The finals of the championship, with prize money worth US Dollars 1,000, were played at the PSF Jahangir Khan Squash Complex PSB Karachi Center. The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Amin Lakhani, CEO of McDonald’s Pakistan, who distributed the prizes. Provincial Caretaker Sports Minister Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, COO McDonald’s Pakistan Jameel Mughal, Director of Sindh Squash Association Mustafa Kamal, President of SSA Adnan Asad, Ghulam Nabi Morai, Secretary of SSA M Amir and others were also present. The special guest said that McDonald’s will continue to play its role in bringing back the lost past of Pakistan in squash. Sindh Squash Association President Adnan Asad said: “We are establishing continuity of squash events in the province, international players are also coming from Sindh which is the success of our policy.”