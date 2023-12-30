Sana Bahadur bags Women’s Open Squash title 

KARACHI - Sana Ba­hadur won the second PSA McDonald’s Junior Open and Satellite Wom­en’s Squash Champion­ship, by beating Anam Mustafa in the final while boys U-15 title went to Haris Zahid. Sana Ba­hadur defeated Anum Mustafa to clinch the ti­tle 3-1, 11-2, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3. In the boys U-15 fi­nal, Haris Zahid defeated Ryan Bahadur 3-1, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-9. In the boys U-13 final, Army’s Faizan Ali beat Punjab’s M Bin Atif 11-5, 11-5. In the boys U-9 final, M Asim beat M Bin Naseem 11-1, 11-5, 11-8. The finals of the champion­ship, with prize money worth US Dollars 1,000, were played at the PSF Jahangir Khan Squash Complex PSB Karachi Center. The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Amin Lakhani, CEO of McDonald’s Pakistan, who distributed the prizes. Provincial Care­taker Sports Minister Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, COO McDonald’s Pakistan Ja­meel Mughal, Director of Sindh Squash Asso­ciation Mustafa Kamal, President of SSA Adnan Asad, Ghulam Nabi Mo­rai, Secretary of SSA M Amir and others were also present. The spe­cial guest said that Mc­Donald’s will continue to play its role in bringing back the lost past of Pak­istan in squash. Sindh Squash Association President Adnan Asad said: “We are establish­ing continuity of squash events in the province, international players are also coming from Sindh which is the success of our policy.”