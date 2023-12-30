Seminar highlights transformative impact of ‘Energy’ project

Peshawar - The recent seminar hosted by the Center for Intelligent Systems and Network Research (CISNR) at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, in collaboration with GIZ Pakistan, focused on the project “Energy Efficiency through Digitization.” With over 130 participants, including representatives from CDA, PDA, Tehsil Municipal Administration, and Water Sanitation Services Company, the seminar became a hub for discussions on energy conservation, policy suggestions, carbon credits, and impactful case studies from partner municipalities.

Muhammad Irshad, Project Manager at GIZ, lauded CISNR’s outstanding efforts in energy management and AIoT. Ayaz Durrani, Deputy Manager at WSSC Abbottabad, presented a compelling case study on how the incorporation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technology detected billing irregularities, leading to significant cost savings, showcasing the tangible benefits of technological integration in utility management.

Deputy Director Abdul Qadir Afridi from the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) highlighted their shift in energy management approach, emphasizing the transition from unawareness to implementing an integrated energy team across critical sectors like water supply, street lighting, and buildings— a pivotal move towards comprehensive energy management within their municipality.

These case studies collectively underscored the practical successes and transformative potential of technology- driven initiatives in enhancing energy management across targeted municipalities, setting a precedent for efficient and sustainable practices in the region.

The seminar also introduced fifteen robust policy recommendations addressing key municipal challenges such as digitized control, staff training, and the lack of comprehensive energy efficiency plans. Rooted in identifying existing challenges, these recommendations aimed to revolutionize operations by integrating energy data into decision-making, setting efficiency benchmarks, and enhancing governance practices.

Furthermore, the discussions on SCADA technology and e-governance in this seminar signify a monumental shift in Pakistan’s municipal energy landscape. This not only paves the way for a sustainable future but also emphasizes the pivotal role of technology and policy in shaping a more energy- conscious society.