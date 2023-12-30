Sindh yet to tap its coastline’s economic potential

Sindh possesses a huge potential for blue economy because of its 350km coastline but it still lags behind in exploiting this bounty to improve the provincial economy and life of people inhabiting the coastal areas, reports WealthPK.

This huge potential still remains unutilized due to the worst conditions in the coastal areas. Over 60 percent of fishing communities live below the poverty line despite a vast coastline with open access fisheries resources, says a report of the Planning & Development Department of Sindh.

“Sindh has 350km coastline and coastal waters, up to 20km from the coast, are reserved for the exclusive use of local artisanal fishers. Thus, productivity in the coastal areas and coastal lands could be raised through aquaculture and mari-culture, as well as through simple technological improvements such as fishermen using flaked ice,” says the report.

With thick mangrove forests, the coastline is a very productive resource. Nearly half of fish export from Pakistan is from Sindh. Seventy-one percent of marine fish resources, 65 percent of fresh fish resources, and 100 percent of saltwater water fish resources are located in Sindh.

Sindh’s two main ports — Karachi and Port Qasim — located less than 40km apart by air, currently serve as the major gateways for the whole of Pakistan and the neighboring countries.

Realizing the need to uplift the coastal community for maximum utilization of coastline resources, the provincial government with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB) has started a project in eight coastal talukas (sub-districts) of Thatta and Badin districts.

Talking to WealthPK, Zahid Soomro, Director of Coastline Development Authority (CDA) Sindh, said the project was aimed at sustainable community-managed income generating mangrove stands, pond/raft fisheries, and shell fisheries; transparent and accountable community-driven mechanisms for identification, implementation, operations and maintenance of civil works and public services; increased and sustainable financial and non-financial services for household income generation, inclusive of community organizations, training and access to microfinance and environmentally sound coastal medium term development, management, and conservation plan implemented by CDA and project management system.

He said the Authority was working for overall development, improvement, and beautification of the coastal areas through proper identification and selection of development schemes/activities based on the needs of the community.

He said these projects included drinking water facilities, communication system, electricity, drainage, education, development of fisheries, livestock, forest, horticulture and other projects.

“We are also coordinating with the provincial and federal governments to collaborate in development activities, provide technical guidance, undertake execution of schemes entrusted by the federal or provincial government, undertake research in developmental planning of various activities related to the coastal areas, compile relevant literature on planning and development, and conduct training programs/seminars on planning and development in the related areas,” he added.