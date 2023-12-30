Speakers for citizens’ participation in budget making process

Lakki Marwat - Speakers at a dialogue on Friday stressed the need for citizens’ participation in the budget making process, saying that consultation with all stakeholders and simplification of the process will help overcome deficiencies in the budget making.

Citizen Network for Budget Accountability, a network of civil society organisations, had arranged the dialogue here in Lakki city, with local bodies’ members, political and social activists, traders, lawyers, journalists and civil society members in attendance.

Inayatullah, a representative of the organisation, said that CPDI (Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives) had been working for the last one decade to improve budgeting and promote transparency in the entire process from the district to federal level in Pakistan.

He shed light on a report released by CPDI on ‘Status of budget transparency in Pakistan and international best practices’ and urged the government to launch a central digital platform to promote citizens’ participation in budgeting.

He said that the platform should be designed on a pattern to enable citizens to comprehend complex and difficult terminologies of budget making.

Other speakers including neighbourhood council nazim Engineer Latifullah Khan, a social activist Ikramullah Khan and Imran Marwat of Awami National Party asked the policy makers to prepare separate budget estimates for women, minorities, children and disabled persons. They said that a citizen-centred budget should be presented in Pakistan.

They asked the government to make legislation regarding provision of legal protection to citizens’ participation in budget making.