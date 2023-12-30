‘Tamasha’ emerges as second most searched tech term on Google in Pakistan

LAHORE - Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, has emerged as the second most searched term, after ‘ChatGPT,’ on Google in its ‘Year in Search’ rankings for the technology category. The increasing interest in Tamasha validates the widespread popularity of the app among Pakistani users. Google’s Year in Search for 2023 revealed a diverse focus on technology trends among Pakistani users, with Tamasha emerging as a key player in the digital landscape. The Tamasha app, available on both Android and iOS, has become the go-to platform for high-quality live streaming, offering a diverse range of content, including movies, dramas, live sports, news, and entertainment TV channels. The platform provides a seamless experience, allowing users to access their favorite content, whether connected to Wi-Fi or mobile broadband. Additionally, the app caters to diverse preferences by featuring content in various local languages. Tamasha aims to cultivate a pocket-friendly, local content culture that promotes digital inclusion and provides the Pakistani audience with endless entertainment options. “This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to providing innovative and user-centric digital solutions to the Pakistani market. Tamasha has become a hub for entertainment, sports, and news, catering to the diverse taste of our users and reflecting the dynamic landscape of digital consumption in Pakistan. We aim to provide our audience with endless entertainment options,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz. Tamasha generated the highest digital viewership for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 with 21.6m monthly active users and trended as Pakistan’s No. 1 app on Google Play and the App Store. Google annually releases “Year in Search,” offering insights into the top trending searches and interests across various categories. The top trending searches throughout the year revealed the varied interests and evolving tastes of the Pakistani audience, ranging from a passion for entertainment and cricket to newsworthy stories and happenings.