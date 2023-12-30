Thirty one dead in one of Russia’s biggest missile strikes: Kyiv

KYIV-Russia fired one of its biggest missile barrages of the war at Ukraine on Friday, killing 31 civilians, wounding over 120 and hitting residential buildings in Kyiv, the south and west of the country and a maternity ward in the east, officials said.

NATO member Poland said a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace for some 40 km before returning to Ukraine under three minutes later. There was no immediate comment from Moscow and NATO said it remained “vigilant”. The Ukrainian foreign ministry said the vast end-of-year air assault showed there should be “no talk of a truce” with the Kremlin at a time when uncertainty hangs over the future of Western support for Kyiv.

“Today, millions of Ukrainians awoke to the loud sound of explosions. I wish those sounds of explosions in Ukraine could be heard all around the world,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, urging allies to press on with long-term military aid.

In the capital Kyiv at least nine people were killed and 30 confirmed wounded after a warehouse, residential buildings and another uninhabited property were hit, officials said. Kyiv resident Mariia told Reuters she had been awoken by a “horrible sound” and taken shelter in her bathroom.

“It was so frightening. A missile was flying and everything was buzzing, whirring. I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to run down to the shelter,” she said. “As I went inside the bathroom, the mirror flew off (the wall).”

The air force said it had shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 drones out of a total of 158 aerial “targets” fired by Russia.

Army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said the attack had targeted critical infrastructure and industrial and military facilities. “Russia attacked with everything it has in its arsenal... Approximately 110 missiles were fired, most of which were shot down,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram messenger.

Ukraine has been warning for weeks that Russia could be stockpiling missiles to launch a major air attack on the energy system. Last winter, millions of people were plunged into darkness when Russian strikes pounded the power grid.

“It is obvious that with the stocks of missiles that the aggressor state has, it can and will continue such attacks,” Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said on Facebook. The assault was “one of the largest missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages” since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022, the foreign ministry said.

In a roundup of Russian military activities this week, the Russian defence ministry said its forces had performed one “massive” strike on Ukraine since Dec. 23, but provided no specifics.