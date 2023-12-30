Tourism boost

Tourism enhances Pakistan’s economy through positive impacts. It stimulates infrastruc­ture development, both natural and cultural heritage, and neces­sitates improvements in transpor­tation and public services. These enhancements not only cater to tourists but also positively impact local residents.

Tourism serves as a catalyst for the appreciation and preservation of Pakistan’s natural and cultur­al heritage, making them appeal­ing attractions for visitors. Local businesses, including handicrafts, eateries, and traditional artisans, stand to benefit from increased tourism. Moreover, the industry attracts foreign investors interest­ed in developing tourism-related infrastructure. To fully leverage its tourism potential, Pakistan must invest in improving infrastruc­ture, ensuring visitor safety and security, and preserving its rich natural and cultural heritage.

KHADIJA BIBI,

Rawalpindi.