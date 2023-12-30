Tourism boost

Tourism enhances Pakistan’s economy through positive impacts. It stimulates infrastructure development, both natural and cultural heritage, and necessitates improvements in transportation and public services. These enhancements not only cater to tourists but also positively impact local residents.
Tourism serves as a catalyst for the appreciation and preservation of Pakistan’s natural and cultural heritage, making them appealing attractions for visitors. Local businesses, including handicrafts, eateries, and traditional artisans, stand to benefit from increased tourism. Moreover, the industry attracts foreign investors interested in developing tourism-related infrastructure. To fully leverage its tourism potential, Pakistan must invest in improving infrastructure, ensuring visitor safety and security, and preserving its rich natural and cultural heritage.
KHADIJA BIBI,
Rawalpindi.