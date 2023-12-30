Two injured by robbers during resistance in Karachi

KARACHI-Two persons were injured during resistance against robbery attempt in the Site area, Karachi on Friday. According to police, four bandits on two motorbikes stopped the car, looted 25 lakhs rupees, the robbers shot and injured two of the people when they resisted the robbery. Police filed a FIR against unknown robbers and started further investigation.

TWO STREET CRIMINALS HELD

WITH ARMS, BIKE

The police arrested two street criminals besides recovering arms and snatched bike from their possession here on Friday.

The Site Highway police during an operation against outlaws detained two street criminals including Naveed Jatoi s/o Bhai Khan and Waheed Khan s/o Kalvez Khan. Arms, ammunition, snatched bike and cell phones were recovered from possession of the detainees. The nabbed culprits were professional criminals and have arrested, jailed in several times in various cases.