Woman dies, several injured as passenger bus overturns

KARACHI-A woman died while several people were injured when a passenger bus turned turtle at Netty Jetty Bridge in Karachi on Friday.

According to details, a passenger bus coming downwards from Netty Jetty Bridge towards tower got out of control due to over speeding and overturned. A woman died in the accident and several passenger sustained injured. The rescue teams reached the scene of accident and shifted the body and injured to hospital.

CAR PLUNGES INTO GUJJAR DRAIN

AFTER DRIVER LOSES CONTROL

A speeding car veered out of control in front of Gulbarg Cafe Piala in the Timuriya area of Karachi, ultimately plunging into the Gujjar drain.

According to rescue authorities on Friday, the young driver lost control of the speeding car, leading to its descent into the Gujjar canal. Quick response from bystanders at the cafe, as well as other individuals nearby, resulted in the immediate rescue of the driver. Fortunately, the young boy behind the wheel suffered only minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported the incident to Assistant 15, prompting a swift response from the police. Upon arrival, the authorities called for a crane to extract the submerged car from the Gujjar drain.

Concerns were raised by citizens at the scene, highlighting the absence of a protective wall along the Gujjar canal. They emphasized that this lack of infrastructure has contributed to a rising number of accidents, with several motorcyclists losing their lives in such incidents. The citizens called for urgent attention to address this safety issue and prevent further accidents in the future.