10 BISP retailers booked for funds embezzlement

MULTAN - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) South Punjab Zonal Director Sayema Bashir uncovered corruption during a surprise visit to the Veterinary Hospital campsite in Chak Haider Abad, Kabirwala, on Sunday. A total of 10 retailers were found involved in embezzlement during the distribution of the current quarterly tranche to beneficiaries. Strict action was taken on the spot, leading to the recovery of Rs 77,500 from the retailers and blocking of the involved retailers from the BISP activities while FIRs had also been registered against them. This decisive move highlighted BISP’s commitment to ensuring fairness and accountability in its operations. The inspection also resulted in registration of 35 complaints, with further investigations underway to root out any remaining malpractice. The zonal director stressed zero-tolerance policy for corruption and its dedication to delivering financial assistance transparently and equitably to deserving beneficiaries.

PFA DISPOSES OF 248 LITERS EXPIRED BEVERAGES

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday disposed of 248 liters expired dated beverage and 5 kg of expired food products during operations at Bosan Road, 18 Kassi and surrounding areas. During the operations two hotels were fined Rs 40,000 for using banned Chinese salt in food preparation, while a grocery store faced a fine of Rs 50,000 for selling expired cold drinks. PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said: “We are closely monitoring the food production and its sale from small vendors to large businesses and strict action was being taken against the violators. The PFA would continue its crackdown against violators to ensure adulteration free food to every citizen of the province.