21 dead, 24 injured in road accidents in Attock, Naushahro Feroze

At least 21 people lost their lives, and 24 others were injured in separate road accidents in Attock and Naushahro Feroze on Monday.

Rescue officials reported that a passenger bus traveling from Mianwali to Rawalpindi overturned near Fateh Jang in the Attock district. The accident claimed 12 lives, while 15 others were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic authorities attributed the crash to a tyre burst, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

In Naushahro Feroze, a tragic collision between a passenger van and a trailer near Morro resulted in six fatalities at the scene.

Rescue officials confirmed that nine people sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. Authorities revealed that all the deceased in this accident belonged to the same tribe and were returning home after attending a wedding.

In another incident, three people were injured when a van overturned on the national highway near Azam Chowk in Bahawalpur. The injured were transported to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for medical care.

Separately, a tractor collided with a motorcycle near Wazirabad, resulting in three fatalities and injuries to others.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed profound sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in these tragic accidents.

She extended her condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. The Chief

Minister directed authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities to those injured.