212 militants killed in terrorists’ attacks during 2024: CTD report

Peshawar - A total of 670 terrorism incidents were recorded, while 212 militants were killed in counter-terrorism operations this year.

In a report issued by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday, a significant increase in terrorist activities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2024 was reported.

The report stated that 204 police personnel were martyred and 383 injured in 2024, while 174 civilians were also killed and 275 injured in attacks.

A total of 670 incidents were recorded, with Dera Ismail Khan witnessing the highest number at 121, followed by Bannu with 116 and Khyber district with 80.

The report detailed the heavy toll of these attacks, with 212 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations. Dera Ismail Khan again saw the highest number of militant fatalities at 80, followed by Bannu with 41, Khyber district with 23, and North Waziristan district recording 19 militant deaths.

These figures underscore the grave security challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during 2024.