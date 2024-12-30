5 held, 2 shops sealed for illegally selling LPG gas

Peshawar - In a crackdown against illegal sale of LPG gas, the district administration arrested five individuals and sealed two shops on Sunday. A team led by Assistant Commissioner (City) conducted raids in areas near GT Road, where five individuals were found to be violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for LPG sales. They were subsequently arrested and send to jails after registering FIRs against them.

Furthermore, administration sealed two shops involved in illegal sale of LPG and also impounded three public transport vehicles. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, issued a statement emphasizing that public safety is the administration’s top priority and that a zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against illegal activities. He highlighted that illegal use of hazardous materials like LPG not only contravenes the law but also poses a significant risk to human life.

Akram urged public to comply with law and cooperate with administration in eliminating illegal activities. He encouraged citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity to control room or relevant authorities for prompt action.