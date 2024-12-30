6 infants freeze to death in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks

The number of infants who have died from the cold in Gaza’s tent camps over the past week rose to six, according to a statement by the Gaza Media Office.

Ali al-Batran, an infant displaced by Israeli attacks and living in a tent, died from severe cold and lack of heating, the statement said.

His twin, Jumaa al-Batran, who was in critical condition in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, also died from intense cold on Sunday.

The new fatality brought the total number of babies who have frozen to death in Gaza to six in the past week, according to local health authorities.

Gaza, home to about 2.3 million people, has been under Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7, 2023.

The UN says nine out of every 10 people in Gaza have been displaced due to the attacks.

Many displaced Palestinians are living in makeshift tents, facing worsening conditions as temperatures drop.

Families lack basic necessities such as clothing, bedding, and blankets, leaving many infants vulnerable to the cold.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

Tel Aviv has imposed a stifling blockade on Gaza, leaving the territory’s 2.3 million population on the verge of famine.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.