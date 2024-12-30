Monday, December 30, 2024
71 killed in wedding caravan accident in southern Ethiopia

10:05 PM | December 30, 2024
A tragic accident claimed the lives of 71 people, including a bridegroom, when a wedding caravan crashed in southern Ethiopia's Sidama region, local authorities said Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday as the group, accompanying the bridegroom, was en route to the bride's home for the wedding.

According to the Regional Police Commission, a truck carrying the group veered off the road and plunged into a river near Bona Zuria, Gelan Bridge, due to the road's steep and winding conditions.

“The accident claimed the lives of 68 male and 3 female passengers, while two others were severely injured,” the commission said in a statement.

Several of the injured remain in critical condition and are being treated at Bona General Hospital, authorities added.

Officials highlighted that in the region, it is common for people to travel on the backs of trucks, a practice that, combined with the road's sharp curves and steep slopes, significantly contributed to the severity of the accident.

The road’s hazardous nature has made it a frequent site of major accidents, they noted.

