7190 students complete SIUT programme

KARACHI - Certificate distribution ceremony for a group of 190 volunteer students was held at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). They successfully completed community service programme organized by the Institute.

The aim of organizing the bi-annual program was to impart the concept of community services among the students who are completing their matric/intermediate, O/A level. The program was initiated in the year 2006 and held during summer and winter vacations of educational institutions. Response has been overwhelming up till now as 7190 students have successfully completed the program.

During the program, participants were apprised about the basic philosophy of SIUT which is aimed to mitigate the suffering of the masses without any discrimination and without any financial burden. SIUT offers completely free medical care to its patients.

The participating students were deputed in various units and wards of the hospital including transplant, dialysis, robotic surgery, nursing, radiology, radiotherapy, and related medical services where they interacted with the patients, doctors and paramedics and medical social welfare officers. They trained themselves with medical skills, such as vital signs measurements, first aid training, and CPR.

Multiple lectures on various medical topics including biomedical ethics was an integral part of the program. Motivational talks were also delivered focusing on career building, emphasizing empathy and compassion for the underprivileged population.

Prof. Dr. Adib Rizvi, founder & director of SIUT, speaking on the occasion, said that it was very encouraging to see the young generation participating in the program. The lessons learned from these programs will go a long way in helping them become more responsible citizens. Speaking on the occasion, the representatives of students, parents and teachers lauded the whole concept and said it will go a long way in mitigating the sufferings of the masses and generating greater human values in our society.