Ahsan Iqbal to unveil National Economic Transformation Plan tomorrow

Web Desk
3:25 PM | December 30, 2024
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal announced on Monday that the National Economic Transformation Plan for the next five years will be unveiled on December 31.

Speaking at the passing-out ceremony of the 47th Specialized Training Program of Pakistan Administration Service in Lahore, the minister outlined the plan's focus areas, emphasizing the need to address key factors essential for Pakistan's progress.

He highlighted the importance of promoting an export-based economy and prioritizing e-commerce domains such as automation, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence, which are reshaping global economic landscapes.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need to integrate Pakistan's human resources with emerging technologies to drive development and urged civil servants to fully utilize their potential to address public issues effectively, underscoring the responsibilities tied to civil service roles.

