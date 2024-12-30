AIG Karachi vows to clear protests, reports crime reduction

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, has assured that the ongoing protests disrupting major roads in Karachi will be cleared before Maghrib today. He warned that protestors refusing to disperse would face action in accordance with the law.

AIG Odho made these remarks during a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, and attended by Interior Minister Sindh, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, and other senior officials. He stated that Karachi residents had endured enough disruption over the past three days and emphasized the necessity of maintaining law and order.

The protests, organized by Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM), have blocked key roads across Karachi, causing significant traffic disruptions. Roads affected include M.A. Jinnah Road, Numaish Chowrangi, and several areas in Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and North Nazimabad. The Karachi Traffic Police have issued alternative route advisories for commuters and urged patience while efforts are underway to restore normalcy.

On crime control, AIG Odho reported significant improvements in Karachi’s law and order situation. Violence has decreased by 13% this year, with mobile phone snatching incidents reduced by 30% and extortion cases brought under control. No high-profile kidnapping for ransom cases were reported in 2024. According to the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), overall snatching incidents in Karachi have dropped by 24%.

AIG Odho also highlighted Karachi's high digital device usage due to its educated population and urged citizens to respect privacy during New Year celebrations. He issued a warning against aerial firing, stating that anyone caught engaging in such acts would face attempted murder charges.

Authorities are working to resolve the situation swiftly, and citizens have been advised to stay updated on road conditions and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.