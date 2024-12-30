Ali Zaryab’s unbeaten double century puts Lahore Whites ahead

LAHORE - Ali Zaryab’s unbeaten double century has handed Lahore Whites a 163-run first innings lead over Sialkot at the National Bank Stadium on third day of the third triangular stage fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

At stumps, Lahore Whites were 628 for nine in 148 overs.With Lahore Whites resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 240 for two in 58.2 overs, Ali Zaryab continued to score where he left on Saturday.

The left-handed opening batter scored his second first-class double century and returned undefeated on 202 off 357 balls, which included 23 fours.

Obaid Shahid was the other centurion as the right-handed batter scored a 154-ball 121, hitting 16 fours.

Tayyab Tahir was other notable contributor with the bat, scoring 47 off 61 balls, which included eight fours. For Sialkot, Shahzaib Bhatti bagged four wickets, while captain Amad Butt took two wickets.

Scores in Brief

DAY THREE OF FOUR: SIALKOT 465 all out, 119.3 overs (Azan Awais 168, Ashir Mehmood 101, Mohsin Riaz 51; Mohammad Waheed 5-124, Hikmatullah 3-83) vs LAHORE WHITES 628-9, 148 overs (Ali Zaryab 202 not out, Imran Dogar 132, Obaid Shahid 121, Tayyab Tahir 47; Shahzaib Bhatti 4-232, Amad Butt 2-109).