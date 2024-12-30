Monday, December 30, 2024
APNS expresses grief over demise of Arshad A Zuberi

Our Staff Reporter
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mr. Arshad A. Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive Daily Business Recorder and former Secretary General of APNS. He was a veteran publisher who served the newspaper industry with enthusiasm and great zeal. His contribution to the newspaper industry will be long remembered. The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the great loss.

Our Staff Reporter

