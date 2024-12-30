Monday, December 30, 2024
Aqib, Rajiya win titles at 69th National Track Cycling

Staff Reporter
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The 69th National Track Cycling Championship, sponsored by Faysal Bank, concluded with thrilling competitions and standout performances in both the men’s and women’s elite categories. In the men’s elite sprint race, Aqib Shah (SSGC) won gold, Sanaullah (KP) silver and Uzair (Sindh) bronze. In the women’s elite elimination, Rajiya (SSGC) claimed gold, Kishwar (Punjab) silver and Laiba (KP) bronze. In men’s elite elimination, Sanaullah (KP) bagged gold, Rehmatullah (Balochistan) silver and Aqib (SSGC) bronze. In women’s elite keirin (6 laps), Rajiya (SSGC) grabbed gold, Marina (Balochistan) silver and Laiba (KP) bronze. In men’s elite keirin (6 laps), Aqib Shah (SSGC) earned gold, Umar Farooq (KP) silver and Waseem (Balochistan) bronze.

Staff Reporter

