Arshad Ansari elected president of Lahore Press Club

In the Lahore annual elections, Arshad Ansari of the Journalist Progressive Group claimed the President's seat with 1,108 votes, defeating Babar Dogar of the Pioneers Progressive Group, who secured 818 votes.

Other key results include:

Senior Vice President: Afzal Talib (1,123 votes) triumphed over Hafiz Faiz (780 votes).

Vice President: Saima Nawaz clinched the position with 980 votes, surpassing Amjad Usmani (873 votes).

General Secretary: Zahid Abid won with 904 votes, followed by Zahid Sherwani (616 votes) and Jafar Bin Yaar (375 votes).

Finance Secretary: Salik Nawaz secured victory with 1,163 votes, leaving behind Jawad Rizvi (692 votes).

Joint Secretary: Imran Sheikh emerged victorious with 764 votes, while Makhdoom Athar (687 votes), Farrukh Butt (360 votes), and Zaheer Sheikh (100 votes) followed.

In the governing body elections, eight members were selected, with equal representation from the Journalist Progressive and Pioneers Progressive panels. Independent candidate Asad Guddu, a cameraman, also secured a spot.

Notable governing body winners include:

Ulfat Mughal (574 votes)

Khawaja Sarmad Farukh (675 votes)

Rana Shehzad (673 votes)

Badr Saeed (671 votes)

Shahida Butt (619 votes)

Mehbood Chaudhry (605 votes)

Shakir Mehmood Awan (579 votes)

The elections showcased a strong turnout and competitive spirit, highlighting the vibrant democracy within the Lahore .