ASI suspended

GUJAR KHAN - An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police station at Mandra Police Station was suspended on Sunday following his controversial image went viral on social media. Police sources claim that on Sunday an incognito account on Facebook uploaded an allegedly intimate picture of ASI Zain ul Abiden with an unidentified woman during a boozing party, claimed to be captured at an infamous plaza situated in Gujar Khan city. Interestingly, Rawalpindi Police while commenting on the Facebook post announced that district police was rigorously enforcing the policy of “self-accountabilty,” and a charge sheet was issued to the ASI by SP Saddar Division, Muhammad Nabil Khokar, after official was suspended. Mehar Gul, the Station House Officer, contacted for his remarks stated the officer had been closed to line and an inquiry against him would be launched. He claimed to have asked the ASI about the subject, following which he clarified that he was not now engaged in such activities and the image was outdated.