Azerbaijan cuts Russian citizens' stay from 180 to 90 days

Anadolu
9:32 AM | December 30, 2024
International

Russian citizens' stay in Azerbaijan has been shortened from 180 to 90 days, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hacizade announced on Sunday.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decision to cut in half the permitted stay for Russian citizens visiting Azerbaijan within a one-year period.

The decision was made based on the principle of reciprocity, Hacizade explained.

Recent changes in Russian law have led to a reduction in the stay duration for citizens of several countries, including Azerbaijan, from 180 to 90 days.

