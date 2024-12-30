Barrister Dr. Saif rebukes Atta Tarar over allegations on KP’s finances

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, dismissed Federal Minister 's claims regarding KP's financial affairs, accusing him of repurposing the federal government’s white paper.

Barrister Saif criticized Tarar for making statements he described as incompetent and mocked his remarks on KP's economy, suggesting they had drawn amusement from economists.

Clarifying KP’s debt status, he stated that the province's total debt of PKR 725 billion aligns with the federal government’s monthly borrowing. He blamed the federal administration for the increase in KP’s debt, citing factors like rupee devaluation and foreign currency rate hikes, which added PKR 350 billion to the province's liabilities.

Highlighting achievements, Barrister Saif mentioned the treatment of over 780,000 patients under the Sehat Card program within nine months. He also defended the Chief Minister's appointment as Chancellor of universities, citing obstructions by the Governor in appointing vice-chancellors.

He concluded by criticizing the previous caretaker government for its failure to regulate social media effectively.