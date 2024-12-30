Bus overturns near Fateh Jang interchange on CPEC route

A tragic road accident occurred near the Fateh Jang Interchange on the CPEC route, where a passenger bus traveling from Mianwali to Rawalpindi overturned, resulting in the loss of 10 lives and injuring 17 others.

According to initial reports, the accident happened due to a tire burst, causing the bus to lose control. Rescue operations are underway, with eight vehicles from Rescue 1122 actively participating alongside the Motorway Police.

The deceased and injured are being transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fateh Jang, for medical assistance and post-mortem procedures. Further investigations are in progress.