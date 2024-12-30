Monday, December 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bus overturns near Fateh Jang interchange on CPEC route

Bus overturns near Fateh Jang interchange on CPEC route
Muhammad Sabrin
10:53 AM | December 30, 2024
Regional

A tragic road accident occurred near the Fateh Jang Interchange on the CPEC route, where a passenger bus traveling from Mianwali to Rawalpindi overturned, resulting in the loss of 10 lives and injuring 17 others.

According to initial reports, the accident happened due to a tire burst, causing the bus to lose control. Rescue operations are underway, with eight vehicles from Rescue 1122 actively participating alongside the Motorway Police.

The deceased and injured are being transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fateh Jang, for medical assistance and post-mortem procedures. Further investigations are in progress.

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1735443945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024