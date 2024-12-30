Cattle-heads to be given to eligible women in Lodhran

LODHRAN - Cattle-heads would be provided to eligible women in January under the ‘Transfer of livestock assets to widows, divorced women’ project in order to empower rural women.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Waqar Aslam told APP here on Sunday said that one cattle heifer or buffalo heifer would be given to each woman free of cost for one year. He said that the animals would be given to eligible women through balloting draw as the verification process was underway across the district.

As many as 7000 applications received across the district for the project concerned while 456 animals would be given to eligible beneficiaries.

He informed that 11000 animals would be distributed at 13 districts across South Punjab. He said that the tender has been opened and the contract was allotted to MS Noor firm for purchasing animals. Women would be bound to take care of these animals for one year in own custody while the livestock department would provide artificial insemination, vaccination and other services.

The purpose of the project was to empower the rural women financially so that they could run their businesses and earn livelihood, he concluded.

DC CHAIRS HEALTH COUNCIL MEETING AT DISTRICT JAIL

Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir visited the district jail and inspected cleanliness conditions at the kitchen and quality of food. Chairing a meeting of Jail Health Council at the jail superintendent office, she said the Punjab government was committed to ensuring high-quality healthcare for inmates.

The meeting held an extensive review of availability of medicines, healthcare facilities, and overall working of jail

hospital. The council also discussed provision of stationery and record registers required for maintaining accurate health records for 2025.

The meeting discussed challenges faced by the paramedical staff and deliberated on strategies for their resolution. The functionality of laboratory equipment in the jail hospital was also assessed, alongside recommendations for immediate health screenings for new inmates upon admission.

The council reviewed the schedule of visiting specialist doctors, including ophthalmologists, cardiologists, surgeons, and psychiatrists. The availability and maintenance of a Rescue-1122 ambulance at the jail hospital for 24/7 emergency medical support were also discussed.

Development projects aimed at enhancing healthcare for inmates were reviewed, with a particular focus on emergency preparedness for medical crises. Additionally, the disposal of hospital waste in accordance with hygiene standards was reviewed to ensure a safe environment.