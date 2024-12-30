China to cut import tariffs on some recycled copper and aluminium raw materials

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China will reduce import tariffs on ethane and certain recycled copper and aluminium raw materials from next year, the government said. The Ministry of Finance announced adjustments to various import tariff categories, effective Jan. 1, aimed at increasing imports of high-quality products, expanding domestic demand and promoting high-level opening-up, it said in a statement.

Provisional import tariffs below the most-favoured-nation rates will be applied to 935 items, the ministry said. Import tariffs will be reduced on ethane and certain recycled copper and aluminium raw materials to advance green and low-carbon development. Tariffs will rise on commodities including molasses and sugar-containing pre-mixed powders will increase but be reduced on items such as cyclic olefin polymers, ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers and automatic transmissions for special-purpose vehicles such as fire trucks and repair vehicles. Import tariffs will also be reduced on items such as sodium zirconium cyclosilicate, viral vectors for CAR-T tumour therapy, and nickel-titanium alloy wires for surgical implants.

Meanwhile, the value of China’s international trade in goods and services reached nearly 4.28 trillion yuan in November, marking an increase of 3 percent year on year, official data showed. In U.S. dollar terms, the country’s exports and imports of goods and services amounted to 332.8 billion U.S. dollars and 263.8 billion dollars, respectively, marking a surplus of 69 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said. The export value of goods reached 2.15 trillion yuan, while the import value of goods totaled about 1.57 trillion yuan, amounting to a surplus of 584.6 billion yuan. The value of exported services amounted to 236.2 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 325.8 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 89.5 billion yuan.