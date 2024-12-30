CII supports Madrasa Registration Ordinance, urges swift approval

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has expressed strong support for the recent amendments to the Societies Act and the issuance of the Madrasa Registration Ordinance, which grants legal status to seminaries registered with the Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE).

CII Chairman Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi praised the ordinance, describing it as a milestone in resolving longstanding issues related to madrasa registration. He urged the National Assembly to approve the ordinance swiftly to ensure its implementation.

Dr. Naeemi highlighted that the new ordinance provides seminaries with the freedom to register with any institution of their choice, eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and fostering inclusivity. It also addresses concerns over the re-registration of more than 18,600 madrasas already registered, offering a permanent solution to avoid political exploitation.

The move is seen as a significant step towards formalizing and regulating religious education institutions in Pakistan, ensuring their integration into the legal and administrative framework of the country.