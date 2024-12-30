CII welcomes issuance of seminary registration ordinance

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has endorsed the recent amendment to the Societies Act and the enactment of the Seminary Registration Ordinance, hailing it as a significant move towards formalizing the status of religious seminaries.

CII Chief Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi stated that with President Asif Ali Zardari’s approval, registered seminaries have been granted legal recognition under the Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE). He urged the National Assembly to pass the ordinance without delay.

Dr. Naeemi clarified that over 18,600 already-registered seminaries will not need to re-register, while unregistered madrasas must now decide on their registration. He emphasized that this development permanently resolves the madrasa registration issue and should not be politicized further.

The Societies Registration Act 2024, signed into law by the President, mandates the registration of religious seminaries under a streamlined regulatory framework. A gazette notification is expected to follow soon, formalizing the government's efforts to regulate and organize such institutions.