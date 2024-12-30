Monday, December 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CII welcomes issuance of seminary registration ordinance

CII welcomes issuance of seminary registration ordinance
Web Desk
3:34 PM | December 30, 2024
National

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has endorsed the recent amendment to the Societies Act and the enactment of the Seminary Registration Ordinance, hailing it as a significant move towards formalizing the status of religious seminaries.

CII Chief Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi stated that with President Asif Ali Zardari’s approval, registered seminaries have been granted legal recognition under the Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE). He urged the National Assembly to pass the ordinance without delay.

Dr. Naeemi clarified that over 18,600 already-registered seminaries will not need to re-register, while unregistered madrasas must now decide on their registration. He emphasized that this development permanently resolves the madrasa registration issue and should not be politicized further.

The Societies Registration Act 2024, signed into law by the President, mandates the registration of religious seminaries under a streamlined regulatory framework. A gazette notification is expected to follow soon, formalizing the government's efforts to regulate and organize such institutions.

Punjab CM, UAE ambassador discuss enhanced cooperation and investment

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024