Monday, December 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cold, cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

NEWS WIRE
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The city experienced partly cloudy and cold weather on Sunday, with the Meteorological Office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours. MET officials reported that continental air was dominant over most regions of the country. They forecast predominantly cold and dry weather across most areas, with very cold conditions in the hilly regions. Frost is expected at isolated locations in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning hours. Additionally, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during morning and nighttime hours.

The lowest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Leh at -12°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature dropped to 7°C, while the maximum reached 17°C.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024