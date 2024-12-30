Monday, December 30, 2024
Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Web Desk
10:57 AM | December 30, 2024
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very cold weather is likely in hilly areas during morning and night hours.

Frost is likely at isolated places in Islamabad, Pothohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. Dense fog (in patches) persisted in most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

