Monday, December 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CTP issue 40,985 challan slips to unfit PSVs

APP
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima have geared up their ongoing operation against public service vehicles (PSVs) plying without fitness certificates and without route permits while over 40,985 challan slips were issued in 2024 to PSVs on various violations. 

According to a CTP spokesman, senior Traffic Officers had also been directed to visit different areas and review the ongoing crackdown under the supervision of circle officers.

The spokesman informed that the CTO had given strict instructions to all the officers and field staff to take strict action against unfit vehicles. 

Traffic Police officers had been warned that negligence on part of the officers concerned would not be tolerated. 

The spokesman said that CTP Rawalpindi had issued 40,985 challan slips to unfit and without route permit public service vehicles during the campaign in 2024 while fines were also imposed on the rules violators. 

Bus overturns near Fateh Jang interchange on CPEC route

Over 3,480 school vans were challaned and 179 impounded in different police stations under the ongoing campaign regarding school van safety, he said adding, as many as 1,811 underage drivers were also detained in different police stations.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1735443945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024