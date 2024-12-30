DC orders crackdown on LPG dealers for overcharging

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir Sunday ordered for a crackdown on LPG dealers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Taking strict notice of public complaints regarding overcharging of LPG, he ordered for immediate enforcement of official prices and said that the district officers and price control magistrates should seal the outlets violating price regulations in addition to send their owners and shopkeepers to jail for non-compliance. He stressed the need to address malpractice of overpricing and ordered for checking LPG illegal decanting to ensure adherence to safety protocols.

Separate lane designated for motorbikes on Dijkot Road

A separate lane has been designated for motorbikes on main Dijkot Road to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib said that the step was taken on special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir as part of the Chief Minister’s governance reforms. He said that that the creation of separate lane for motorbikes was imperative to implement the measures for improving traffic management across the Tehsil. He urged motorbike riders to use the dedicated lane and demonstrate responsible and civilized behavior on the road. This step would enhance road safety and minimize disruptions in greater public interests, he added.

Zebra crossings painted on roads

Zebra crossings have been painted on roads outside all schools across the Tehsil Chak Jhumra for safety of the students. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Shahid Bashir said here on Sunday that this facility was ensured at both public and private schools so that the students could safely navigate on roads during school hours. Painting of zebra crossings was a step toward enhancing road safety and providing a secure environment for schoolchildren, he added.