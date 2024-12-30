Dense Fog disrupts traffic across Punjab

Dense fog engulfed the plains of Punjab, including Lahore, during the night between Sunday and Monday, severely disrupting daily life and road traffic.

The heavy fog significantly hampered visibility, affecting the flow of vehicles in various cities. A spokesperson for the Motorway Police reported that several sections of the motorway had been closed due to poor visibility, including:

Motorway M2: Lahore to Hiran Minar

Motorway M3: Faizpur to Darkhana

Motorway M4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan

Motorway M5: Shershah to Zahir Pir

Motorway Police advised drivers to opt for the Grand Trunk (GT) Road as an alternative route. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution by reducing speed and using fog lights while driving.

Authorities also appealed to the public to limit travel to essential needs and stay indoors wherever possible. Foggy conditions have similarly disrupted traffic on the National Highway at multiple points due to reduced visibility.

