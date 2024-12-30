DIG directs SSPs to beef up security for New Year night

HYDERABAD - The DIG Hyderabad Range Police Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the SSP’s in the Range to ensure safe security measures on the new year night by stopping the people from indulging in aerial firing, one-wheeling on motorbikes and creating ruckus. The DIG’s spokesman informed here on Sunday that the SSPs were also directed to provide optimal security to the Churches where the Christian community would organize prayers on the new year night. The DIG asked the SSPs to also make security arrangements for national and international franchises, restaurants, important public and private buildings besides providing security to the foreign nationals. He told the SSPs to direct the DSPs and SHOs in their respective districts to conduct patrolling on the roads and streets in their jurisdictions by leading the police teams themselves.