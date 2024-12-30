Education experts plan KP Jirga to address challenges

Islamabad - Prominent education experts from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held an inclusive meeting in the federal capital and decided to organize a ‘Provincial Educational Jirga’ to identify challenges in the education sector and formulate actionable recommendations.

They gathered to attend the 6th meeting of the Board of Governors of the think tank Forum for Inquiry, Knowledge, and Review (FIKR), organized under the aegis of the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) the other day.

The meeting, focused on the state of education in KP, was chaired by PDF Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi and attended by a distinguished panel, including Lt Gen (Retd) Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood, Justice Dr Qibla Ayaz of the Supreme Court’s Shariah Bench, Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Prof Dr Attaullah Shah, Vice-Chancellor of Karakoram International University, Prof Dr Usman Ghani, Director of IM Sciences, Prof Dr Razia Sultana, Member of the Public Service Commission, Prof Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, industrialist Masood Rehman, PDF Patron-in-Chief Dr. Fatima Shaheen, Halima Ikram, Waseem Gohar, Prof Dr Abdul Rehman Khalil, senior journalist Rehan Khan, and Ghazala Yousafzai. This jirga will engage stakeholders, including parents, to ensure a holistic approach to improving education standards.

To oversee the planning and organization of the Educational Jirga, a committee was formed comprising Justice Dr Qibla Ayaz, Prof Dr Usman Ghani, Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, Waseem Gohar, and Muhammad Bilal Sethi.

The Board also approved the development of a ten-year strategic plan for FIKR. A dedicated committee, including Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Prof Dr Attaullah Shah, Prof Dr Razia Sultana, and Muhammad Bilal Sethi, was tasked with this responsibility.

The forum reiterated its unwavering commitment to improving education in the region, pledging to utilize all available resources to achieve this goal.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to drive impactful initiatives for the betterment of education in KP.