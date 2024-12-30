Eight injured in fog-related Sargodha accident

Sargodha - At least eight people were critically injured after a devastating multi-vehicle collision near Jhelum Bridge here on Sunday morning. According to rescue officials, five vehicles were involved in the chain collision, which took place due to the low visibility caused by the thick fog in morning, a private news channel reported. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. The critically four injured individuals are receiving medical attention and authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident. The dense fog also caused disruptions to traffic flow in the area, with motorists advised to exercise extreme caution while driving in foggy conditions.