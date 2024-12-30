Monday, December 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Eight injured in fog-related Sargodha accident

NEWS WIRE
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Sargodha   -  At least eight people were critically injured after a devastating multi-vehicle collision near Jhelum Bridge here on Sunday morning. According to rescue officials, five vehicles were involved in the chain collision, which took place due to the low visibility caused by the thick fog in morning, a private news channel reported. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. The critically four injured individuals are receiving medical attention and authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident. The dense fog also caused disruptions to traffic flow in the area, with motorists advised to exercise extreme caution while driving in foggy conditions.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1735443945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024