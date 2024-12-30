Emergency Services Dept responds to 1,149 RTCs during last 24 hours

LAHORE - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1149 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 10 people died, whereas 1255 were injured. Out of these, 541 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 714 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The majority (81%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 714 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 422 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 218 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 262 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 70 in with 67 victims and at third Multan with 63 RTCs and 66 victims. The details further reveal that 1265 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1040 males & 225 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 266 were under 18 years of age, 632 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 367 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 969 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 133 motorcars, 41 vans, 13 passenger buses, 37 truck and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.