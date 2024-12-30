FBR’s Future

The Finance Minister, Mohamed Aurangzeb, delivered a sharp critique of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday, highlighting its deep-rooted inefficiencies. Addressing the business community in Kamali, the minister asserted that it is the FBR itself that needs to “right-size,” restructure, and align with modern practices. He emphasised that perceptions of corruption and harassment within the FBR are likely grounded in reality, reflecting the organisation’s failure to operate effectively and ethically.

Aurangzeb’s criticism is well-founded. Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags far behind its regional peers, hovering at a dismal 9-10% compared to the regional average of 18%. Compounding this issue is the widespread practice among Pakistan’s business elite and affluent class of transferring assets abroad, which significantly hampers the authorities’ ability to impose equitable income taxes. This systemic failure disproportionately burdens Pakistan’s salaried classes, who are taxed far beyond their limited means. Indirect taxation, such as sales taxes and duties, exacerbates the problem by placing a disproportionate strain on marginalised communities. These individuals often end up paying the same tax rates as wealthy industrialists, despite the latter’s far greater capacity to absorb such costs without hardship. At the core of Pakistan’s economic reform agenda must be a transformed, modernised FBR. A reimagined revenue authority would require a professional workforce, adequately compensated to deter corruption, and subject to robust oversight. Equally critical is the adoption of a fully digitalised tax collection system to minimise human interaction, curtail opportunities for bribery, and enhance efficiency. Leveraging technology can streamline processes, ensuring that tax collection is both transparent and effective.

Pakistan’s economic recovery demands a comprehensive overhaul, and reforming the FBR is central to this endeavour. The Finance Minister’s pointed remarks should serve as a clarion call for action. The path to an equitable and functional economic system begins with bringing the FBR up to international standards, a goal that should be pursued with unrelenting commitment.